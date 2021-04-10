Baltimore financier pleads guilty to prostitution charge

A Baltimore financier accused of spending at least $90,000 for sex with women, including some of whom he supplied with drugs, has pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge, according to federal prosecutors.

Charles “Chuck” Nabit, 64, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to transporting a person to engage in prostitution. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III is scheduled to sentence him on June 24.

Nabit owns homes in Bethany Beach, Delaware; and Deerfield Beach, Florida. He owns Westport Group LLC and previously owned a Baltimore drug treatment center.

Seven women whom Nabit paid for sex either regularly used narcotics or had serious substance abuse problems, prosecutors said in a news release. A court filing that accompanied his plea agreement says Nabit regularly transported victims to and from his Baltimore office for sex and recorded sexual encounters with a camera despite women’s objections to being filmed.

“Charles Nabit used his wealth, his business and his position in society to facilitate his pattern of commercial sex, including with women suffering from narcotics addiction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement. “Rather than use his resources to assist these victims, Nabit paid thousands of dollars to engage them in commercial sex acts.”

Nabit was arrested in June. The case against him grew out of charges against an alleged trafficker, Deangelo Johnson, who was indicted in October 2019. Nabit paid Johnson at least $90,000 for sex with women beginning in March 2019, according to his plea agreement.

Nabit said in a statement that he fully accepts responsibility for his behavior and expressed remorse for the “incredible sadness, shame, and hurt to those I love the most,” the Baltimore Sun reports.

Steven Allen, Nabit’s attorney, said his client has completed hundreds of hours of therapy since he was charged.

“It is unfortunate that the prostitutes with whom my client met had existing drug habits — like the overwhelming majority of people who engage in prostitution,” Allen said.