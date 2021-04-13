Man arrested in California after 16 dogs found in his SUV

A man was arrested in Northern California after 16 dogs were found inside his SUV, some of them dead, authorities said.

A report about a suspicious vehicle on Friday sent El Dorado County sheriff's deputies to Bridal Veil Falls, a rural area northeast of Sacramento, authorities said.

Deputies contacted the owner, checked the SUV and got a search warrant.

“During the vehicle search three dead dogs were recovered and 13 live dogs were placed in the care of Animal Services," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook posting.

The sport utility vehicle also was stuffed with backpacks and other bags and cartons along with clothing and possible bedding, according to a photo.

The dogs ranged from a golden retriever and a husky to a Dalmatian and a Pomeranian.

There were an “excessive amount of flies in there, and waste, dogs tethered together,” Henry Brzezinski, manager of county Animal Services, told KOVR-TV.

The SUV's owner, ZJar Uruluzu, 57, was arrested on suspicion of non-care and cruelty to animals. He remained jailed Monday on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.