Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault

The Associated Press

This Tuesday, April 13, 2021 booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst. Dewhurst was arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas and released from jail early Wednesday, April 14, after allegedly assaulting a woman. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)
DALLAS

Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst was arrested on a family violence charge in Dallas and released from jail early Wednesday after a woman reported an alleged assault.

Dallas police said in a statement that Dewhurst, 75, was arrested Tuesday evening after officers responding to a disturbance call met with a woman who was “physically assaulted” by someone she knew. Authorities did not immediately release further details.

Dewhurst was booked in the Dallas County jail on a misdemeanor family violence charge. He was released early Wednesday on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

It was not immediately clear whether Dewhurst had an attorney.

Dewhurst, a Republican, served 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his bid for a fourth term in 2014. He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2012.

Last year, Dewhurst's girlfriend was arrested on charges of injuring him after he called police when X-rays confirmed that two of his ribs had been broken. A grand jury later declined to indict the woman.

