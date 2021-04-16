Former city councilman in Jackson dies at 85

Funeral services are pending for former Jackson City Councilman Frank Bluntson who died earlier this week.

Bluntson represented the city's Ward 4 from 2005 to 2013, serving several years as president of the council. He was in bad health the last several years and was in hospice, said Jacqueline Amos, longtime family friend and current Ward 4 candidate.

Amos said died at home Tuesday, The Clarion Ledger reported. He was 85.

“This is a huge loss,” Amos said. “There’s not many men like him around anymore. He was like a parent to the rest of the community.”

The former councilman will be remembered for helping residents of Jackson, especially senior citizens, said current Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps.

Bluntson started a food giveaway to senior citizens that is still operating. He was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2017 by then-Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance for those efforts.

“He was a pillar of our community,” Stamps said. “He will really be missed, especially in the Grove Park area where he lived.”

Bluntson also co-hosted one of the longest running radio station shows in Mississippi, “Straight Talk” on WKXI, where he interviewed city and county leaders and kept people informed of the latest in politics.