Portland Police fatally shoot man at city park

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Police in Portland, Oregon, fatally shot a man in a city park Friday morning after responding to reports of a person with a gun, authorities said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police confronted the man at Lents Park in the southeastern part of the city and at least one officer fired, killing the man.

The man who was killed was not identified.

A city spokesman said that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, his chief of staff Bobby Lee, public safety advisor Robert King and Assistant Police Chief Chris Davis were all heading to the scene of the shooting.

