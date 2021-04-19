Rep. Billy Long of Missouri to attend Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate, plans to attend a fundraiser at former President Donald Trump's Florida golf resort, he said.

Long, a Republican from Springfield, told the Taney County Lincoln Day gathering on Saturday he will attend the April 28 event at Mar-a-Lago, where tickets start at $2,900 per person, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Long said Trump asked him to attend. Long acknowledged that nothing may come of his being at the fundraiser but said it will give him a chance to remind Trump about his long-time support.

Trump's endorsement will be important in the Missouri GOP primary to replace Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt have officially declared they are running for the seat.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican representing southeast Missouri, plans a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser on April 30 as he also considers getting into the race.

Three Democrats have declared for the seat: former state Sen. Scott Sifton of Affton; Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran from Independence, and Tim Shepard, an LGBTQ rights activist from Kansas City.