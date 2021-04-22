Biden poised to nominate new leader for US Safety agency

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is poised to nominate Jennifer Homendy, a member of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and former congressional aide, to become the investigative agency’s new leader, according to two people familiar with the pending action.

The nomination of Homendy as chairwoman of the board could come as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a decision that hasn’t been made final.

Her nomination would be subject to Senate confirmation. She has been one of five NTSB members since August 2018.

Homendy, a Democrat, previously served as staff director on the House Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials. She would replace Robert Sumwalt, a Republican who became chairman in August 2017 after more than a decade as a board member.

Homendy didn’t respond to requests for comment. NTSB spokesman Chris O’Neil couldn’t be reached for comment. The White House didn’t immediately comment on the potential for Homendy’s nomination.

The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority, is an independent agency that investigates aviation, highway, rail and marine accidents, as well as those involving pipelines. It issues non-binding recommendations for safety regulations.

The agency in recent years was given authority over accidents in the rapidly growing commercial space industry. It has also begun examining drone safety episodes and has investigated multiple accidents involving automated driving technology.