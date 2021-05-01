Natchez approves $7.7 million school renovation project

Natchez education officials have approved a bid for the completion of a $7.7 million school renovation project.

The Natchez Democrat reports that the Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees this week awarded a contract to Paul Jackson & Sons of Brookhaven to renovate Natchez High School.

The district chose the company's bid over two other bids for the project, including Don Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville, Louisiana, for $9.2 million and Sullivan Enterprises Inc. of Magee for $10.5 million, according to the Democrat.

The high school is being renovated to become the district's new middle school. The renovation is slated to be finished in February 2022.

In December, Don Barron Contractor won a $20.7 million bid to build the new Natchez High School near where the renovated middle school will be. District officials expect the project to be finished in spring 2022.