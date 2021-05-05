Felon sentenced for possessing dozens of firearms, meth

A Washington man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to almost five years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine trafficking.

Daniel Ague Masters, 51, was prohibited from having firearms because of a felony conviction, but officials found two dozen guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his underground bunker and garage in Rainer, federal prosecutors said in a press release.

The firearms included a submachine gun and a rifle with a high-capacity magazine, prosecutors said. Sources told law enforcement that Masters traded meth for stolen firearms.

Masters pleaded guilty in 2019 to the firearms charge and possession of meth with intent to distribute, prosecutors said. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced him to 57 months in prison.