Spartanburg County elections director to retire

After 14 years in the position, South Carolina's Spartanburg County Elections Director Henry Laye said it is time for new leadership.

Laye recently announced he was leaving, saying his retirement plans include refining his golf game as well as doing some painting and traveling with family.

“I plan to learn to sleep past 5:30 a.m.,” Laye added.

Laye, who succeeded former director Barbara Blanchard in 2007, notes that he's headed into his 76th year and his health is still good.

“There are some things I want to do while I can,” he said.

Adam Hammons, 40, will succeed Laye effective June 21, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

Hammons has been director of Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections since 2013.

“He’s experienced, has family in Greer and will be a good asset to Spartanburg,” Laye said of Hammons. “He will be very nonpartisan. He has good people skills and a strong work ethic.”

Work ethic will be particularly helpful in the coming months, Laye said.

Hammons will handle three special elections June 29 -- Reidville will elect a mayor, and Central Pacolet and Cowpens each will elect a town council member. Other upcoming challenges include adding more precincts to the 98 polling places to solve long Election Day lines – particularly in the fast-growing Boiling Springs area – and the 10-year redrawing of local and state district lines to reflect shifts in growth.

Another challenge is space restrictions at the current 7,500-square-foot office in the county administration building. Laye said he hopes the department will be able to move into a larger space at the future city/county municipal complex being planned.

Hammons said he is ready for the challenge.

“I wasn’t looking to leave, but when I saw Henry was retiring, it was an opportunity to get back to the Upstate,” Hammons said of applying for the Spartanburg post. “Spartanburg is bigger than Berkeley; it’s a natural progression on a career path.

“It’s large shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to new challenges in a new county to make sure voters in Spartanburg have honest and transparent elections.”