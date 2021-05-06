Missouri House votes for Rush Limbaugh Day

The Missouri House on Thursday voted in favor of creating “Rush Limbaugh Day.”

The GOP-led House tacked the provision on another bill, which then passed the chamber. The bill still needs Senate approval.

The proposal is one of several pitched by Republican state lawmakers to honor the late Limbaugh every Jan. 12, his birthday.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

Supporters say Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor and opponents slammed his rhetoric as divisive.