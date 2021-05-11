Leader of new group, another Democrat to leave Kansas House

Two Kansas City-area Democrats plan to resign from the Kansas House later this year, with one announcing his decision Tuesday after helping launch a liberal nonprofit group.

State Rep. Brett Parker, of Overland Park, said he will spend more time with his family, explore “new career opportunities” and look for new ways to help fellow Democrats. Last week, he helped start Prairie Roots, a group aiming to energize low-turnout voters and promote liberal candidates and causes.

Parker sent an email to his colleagues days after freshman Rep. Stephanie Day, also from Overland Park, posted on Facebook that she plans to leave the Legislature. She said she and her husband have been building a new house in another part of Johnson County and she expects it to be ready in late June.

Their two adjacent districts had been solid Republican seats until Parker ousted a GOP incumbent in 2016 and Day's Democratic predecessor won an open seat in 2018. Democrats' political fortunes rose in Johnson County amid dissatisfaction in 2016 with then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's fiscal policies and with Donald Trump ahead of and after his election as president.

The political shift helped to elect Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids in 2018. But Democrats failed to make headway across Kansas in 2020, and the Legislature swung back to the right.

“Part of my processing the mixed results from the 2020 elections has been focused on how to impact long term change for Kansas,” Parker said in his email to colleagues.

Fellow Democrats in their districts will pick replacements for Day and Parker to serve through 2022.

Parker is executive director of Prairie Roots, forming it with former Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bolllier, the Democrats’ nominee for the U.S. Senate last year. Bollier is chair of the group’s board.

In launching last week, the group said it will build a “year-round operation” for community organizing and “deep” voter canvassing.

Parker is a former teacher and the top Democrat on the House health committee. He also serves on the Appropriations and Elections committees.

Day, a real estate investor, was appointed by fellow Democrats to fill a vacancy in her seat in May 2020 and won the November election by 62 votes out of nearly 14,000 cast. She serves on the House, tax, banking and corrections committees.