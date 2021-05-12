Camas mayor unexpectedly steps down from role

The mayor of Camas, Washington, is stepping down after winning the position as a write-in candidate in October 2019.

Former Mayor Barry McDonnell released a statement Tuesday announcing his resignation from the position, effective immediately, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

“Over the last few months, it has become clear to me that the needs of this Council, City and community are such that balancing a full-time job and family, while running the day-to-day operations as Mayor in our form of government is not sustainable for me,” he wrote.

McDonnell won the election against incumbent Mayor Shannon Turk after a monthlong write-in campaign. His term had been set to end in 2023. In his statement, McDonnell thanked staff and residents:

“It has been a privilege to work with the City’s staff – they are the secret of Camas’ success. ... I also want to thank the citizens of Camas for giving me the opportunity to take the lead in our community,” he said.

The city responded with a statement expressing understanding of his decision.

“While we’re surprised and saddened to see Mayor McDonnell step down from the role, we understand this is a personal decision between him and his family,” the statement read. “We appreciate the leadership Mayor McDonnell has provided the City and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

City staff will begin the process of filling the vacancy. Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Burton will assume the duties in the meantime.