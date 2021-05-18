Police arrest man who shot someone breaking into his car

Tacoma police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone who he says was breaking into his car.

Tacoma police responded to reports of a shooting on South G. Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter said someone was breaking into his car, they got into a fight and he shot the man, KCPQ-TV reported.

The shooter identified himself to police at the scene. The 40-year-old shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition. The shooter was booked into Pierce County Jail on first-degree assault charges.

A Washington statute on self-defense says a shooting can be justifiable in certain circumstances. The investigation is ongoing. It’s unknown at this time if there will be a change in charges.