New body cameras to help transparency in Mississippi city

A Mississippi city's police force has been waiting months for its new body and car camera equipment.

On Wednesday, the Starkville Police Department said the equipment, which cost nearly $620,000, had arrived.

The department purchased 60 body cameras. The devices have triggers, like getting a call or pulling the gun out of a holster, to alert the camera to start recording.

This helps officers in the event they forget to press record, officials said. The technology also uploads that footage in real-time to the “cloud," WTVA-TV reported.

Mark Wood, who works for the manufacturer Utility, said those features can create stronger relationships between law enforcement and their communities by improving transparency.

Police Chief Mark Ballard said the equipment was expensive but is a much-needed piece of transparency in the law enforcement field.