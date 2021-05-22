Missouri deputy shoots, injures man during domestic call

A Missouri sheriff's deputy shot and injured a man Friday while responded to a reported domestic assault call.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is is investigating at the request of the Miller County sheriff, said two deputies responded to a home near St. Anthony Friday afternoon, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Officers attempted to detain a 35-year-old man inside the home, but he resisted, authorities said. The man then got a rifle and approached the deputies. One deputy fired his weapon, striking him. authorities said.

Deputies provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived and he was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

No further details were released.