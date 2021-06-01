Adams reports slim April voter registration gain in Kentucky

Kentucky's voter registration numbers have started to stabilize after a series of months when more voters were removed from voter rolls than added, the state's top election official said.

In April, Kentucky had a net gain of 82 voters, Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

Adams, a Republican, reported that 5,009 new registrations were logged in April and 4,927 registrations were canceled. The cancellations included 3,396 deceased voters, 1,076 voters who voluntarily “de-registered” and 455 felony convicts, he said.

“I’m pleased that voter registration is beginning to rebound,” Adams said.

Democratic registrants represent 46% of Kentucky's electorate with 1,653,756 registered voters, Adams said. Republican registrants total 1,574,268, or 44% of voters. Kentucky Republicans have consistently added voters aligning with the GOP in recent years.

Kentucky lawmakers passed a sweeping election bill this year that allows three days of early in-person voting before Election Day. It includes several provisions touted as ways to strengthen election security.