Funeral service set for state trooper killed in line of duty

Funeral services are planned for a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper killed while conducting a highway traffic stop.

Trooper John Harris was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Madison County.

A funeral service for Harris is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, WAPT-TV reported. A graveside service will be at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Twitter that Harris’ death is a reminder of how fragile life is.