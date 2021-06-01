Police: Officers fatally shot man who pulled gun amid chase

Police in Kentucky fatally shot a man who pulled out a gun after fleeing from a reportedly stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Ryan Bernal, 32, died Monday of a gunshot wound at University of Louisville Hospital, according to a Jefferson County Coroner's Office statement.

Louisville Metro Police said its officers were responding Sunday to a report of a stolen vehicle and saw two men flee from the suspected vehicle, news outlets reported. Officers chased them on foot and found one suspect, who they say pulled a gun, leading both officers to fire, Louisville police said in a statement.

Both officers were placed on routine administrative leave while Kentucky State Police investigate, the statement said.

Neither agency has said whether the second suspect was taken into custody. Kentucky State Police didn't immediately release more details.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure to not release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered," the agency's statement said.