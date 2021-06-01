Mail-in voting law spurring new tensions over elections

County officials are reprising their call for fixes to Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law to help them run a smoother election in November, as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told counties Tuesday that they must not count mailed-in ballots without the voter's handwritten date on the envelope.

The counties' call for action comes amid a partisan stalemate over how to fix shortcomings or gray areas in Pennsylvania's 2019 expansive mail-in voting law.

Counties had fruitlessly sought two key changes last year in hopes of avoiding a drawn-out post-election vote count.

Ultimately, the loser, then-President Donald Trump, tried to exploit the days it took after polls closed to tabulate millions of mail-in ballots to spread baseless conspiracy theories and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

On Tuesday, a top state election official sided with Republican lawmakers and told counties that voters must sign and date their mail-in ballot envelope for their ballot to be counted.

That message came after Philadelphia and its suburban counties decided to count undated ballots in Pennsylvania's May 18 primary election.

On Friday, leaders of the state House Republican majority warned that they will seek the removal from office of two Philadelphia election commissioners, Lisa Deeley and Omar Sabir, both Democrats, if they allow undated ballots to be counted.