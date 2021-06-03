GOP fight over 2020 election audit brews in Pennsylvania

A key member of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives is flatly rejecting talk of any sort of audit of the 2020 presidential election, a day after three fellow Republican state lawmakers toured the Arizona Senate GOP’s audit.

Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, who chairs the committee that handles election matters, said on Twitter on Thursday that the chamber “will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election.”

Two of those visiting lawmakers, Sens. Cris Dush and Doug Mastriano, say they want something similar carried out in Pennsylvania.

Grove's Senate counterpart, Sen. David Argall, R-Schuykill, said legislation or a resolution in the chamber to commission some sort of audit remains a possibility in June.

No county election board, prosecutor or state official has raised a concern over any sort of widespread election fraud in November’s election in Pennsylvania.

Some Republicans have amplified former President Donald Trump's unfounded tales of election fraud and irregularities after Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania.

They have described ballots cast by legal, eligible voters as “illegal ballots,” or distorted the actions of state election officials and judges as illegal or unconstitutional.

Grove and 63 other Republican state lawmakers previously urged members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Biden as the winner of the presidential election.