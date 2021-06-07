Ethics complaint: Official banned photos of public records

A newspaper has filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission after it said a city employee told one of its journalists not to take photographs of public records.

The Commercial Dispatch reported it mailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson office Thursday, the day after news editor Isabelle Altman went to the Columbus registrar’s office to examine campaign finance reports for candidates in Tuesday’s city election.

City Registrar Brenda Williams gave the reports to Altman but told her, unprompted, that she could not photograph them, the newspaper reported.

A Mississippi law dealing with campaign finance reports says municipal clerks “shall make all reports received under this subsection available for public inspection and copying.”

In April 2019, the newspaper's managing editor, Zack Plair, interviewed the Trotter Convention Center director, and she said he could not photograph the center's booking receipts and rental contracts.

In neither case did the Dispatch reporters ask for additional public resources to be used, such as physical copies with city equipment or paper or the employees’ time.

“While the most recent incident forms the crux of the complaint, it and the 2019 incident establish a pattern of city policy that effectively denies adequate access to public documents for no clear reason under the law,” the newspaper's complaint to the Ethics Commission says.

“There’s no question about the public’s right to make a photocopy of a public document," Dispatch publisher Peter Imes said. "What’s the difference between that and taking a photograph of the same document?”

City attorney Jeff Turnage declined to comment on city policy about photographing public documents.

"I will make the City’s position about your complaint known when we file our response with the Ethics Commission," Turnage said Friday.