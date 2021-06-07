Officials: Off-duty Texas deputy kills knife-wielding man

An off-duty Houston-area deputy shot and killed a knife-wielding man during a private event at a fraternal lodge, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was working security when the incident happened Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Needville, 38 miles (61 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

The deputy, said to be a veteran sergeant with the sheriff’s office, encountered a 24-year-old knife-wielding man involved in a disturbance with others attending the event. According to the statement, the deputy shot the man when he wouldn’t drop the knife and continued his assaults.

No identities have been released. Sheriff Eric Fagan said his agency is cooperating with other law enforcement agency officials in their investigation.