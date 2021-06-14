Police in Kansas City investigate shooting death of woman

Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in a home along East Linwood, just blocks from the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center, police said in a news release. Police had not released the woman’s name by early Monday morning, and no other details of the shooting were given.

Police had not announced any arrests in the case by Monday morning.

The woman's death marked the 68th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by the Kansas City Star. The city set a record for homicides in 2020 with 182.