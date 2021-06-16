Court: former Florida chief justice Alderman dies at 84

James Alderman, a former Florida chief justice and prominent cattle rancher, has died at age 84, according to the state Supreme Court.

The court said in an announcement Tuesday that Alderman died June 10 in Vero Beach. A cause was not listed.

Alderman, a sixth-generation Floridian, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1978 by then-Gov. Reuben Askew. He served there until 1985, including two years as chief justice from 1982 to 1984.

Before that, Alderman practiced law in Fort Pierce following law school at the University of Florida. He was appointed a circuit judge by Askew in 1971 and then again by Askew to the 4th District Court of Appeal in 1976.

After leaving the Supreme Court, Alderman went back to run the family ranch in Fort Pierce. He was president of the Florida Cattlemen's Association from 2001 to 2002.

A visitation and funeral are scheduled for June 26 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Fort Pierce.