Police: N Carolina man hit police cars, sparked chase

Multiple charges were filed against a North Carolina man who led police officers on a chase after they attempted to arrest him for probation violations, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that its officers as well as state probation and parole officers attempted to arrest James Isamu Stovall Jr., 31, on Wednesday. According to police, Stovall drove his car into two occupied police patrol cars and led officers on a chase through the southwestern part of the city.

Police say the chase ended when Stovall stopped at a gas station just near the Davidson County line and just outside the city limits. He was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

Police filed multiple charges against Stovall, including assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement and carrying a concealed weapon. He was jailed without bond for the probation violation and $100,000 bond on the other charges. It wasn't known Wednesday night if he had an attorney.