Wrong-way driver fatally shot after California pursuit

A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man early Wednesday after he led police on a wrong-way chase along freeways in a large stolen truck, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead on Interstate 10 in Fontana, according to CHP Officer Ramon Duran. The man's name was not immediately released.

A passenger in the vehicle was in custody after being treated for minor injuries, likely sustained from glass debris.

The truck was reported stolen in the city of San Bernardino around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Bernardino police Sgt. John Echevarria.

Officers spotted the vehicle about an hour later in the nearby city of Colton, Echevarria said, and the pursuit began.

CHP officers followed the truck for more more than an hour as it drove the wrong way on several freeways in the region east of Los Angeles. At one point, officers were able to get in front of the truck and set up a roadblock with their cruisers, Duran said.

The truck approached the officers head-on, Duran said. One CHP officer opened fire, striking the driver. Duran did not immediately have information about what exactly prompted the 1:15 a.m. shooting.

No officers were injured.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the major route.