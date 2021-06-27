National Politics

Man dies after shootout with Kansas police

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

A man was fatally shot during a shootout with police Friday in Kansas City, Kansas after he allegedly tried to break into a home.

Kansas City, Kansas police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand told The Kansas City Star that the man had been shot by the homeowner when police arrived at the house Friday afternoon.

Police said the man turned a gun on them and then they shot at him. He died at the scene. It's unclear if the man shot at police, the newspaper reported.

Three officers involved in the shootout were put on paid administrative leave per the agency's standard procedures. The officers' body cameras will be reviewed as part of an investigation into the incident.

