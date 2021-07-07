Man fatally shot by Houston police during confrontation

A Houston police officer fatally shot a man during a confrontation at an apartment complex, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman had reported she had been assaulted by a man, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

When police tried to arrest the suspect, police allege he got into a struggle with one officer and tried to take his weapon.

Finner said another officer feared for the safety of the officer struggling with the suspect and fired. The unidentified man was shot and killed.

A relative of the suspect who had also struggled with officers was arrested.

The two officers involved in the confrontation have been placed on administrative leave, Finner said.

Houston police internal affairs and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

The shooting took place after another Houston police officer was wounded on Monday at a different apartment complex when a man opened fire after an argument with a woman over a parking spot.