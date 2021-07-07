US Rep. Jim Hagedorn says cancer has returned

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said Wednesday his kidney cancer has returned, just months after he shared positive developments about his health with the public.

"Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota's First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm," said Hagedorn in a statement. "I remain upbeat and view the future as bright."

The Republican representing southern Minnesota was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019. He won re-election to his seat last fall. He had elective surgery last December to remove a kidney and nearby cancerous tissue, according to an earlier statement from his office. In a speech on the House floor in March, Hagedorn said his doctor told him that there was "no cancer detected at this time."

That changed recently after more testing from the Mayo Clinic, where Hagedorn receives care.

"The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected," Hagedorn said in his statement. "But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing."

Hagedorn is currently serving his second term in Congress after first being elected to his seat in the 2018 midterms. He is one of four Republicans in Minnesota's congressional delegation.

"@RepHagedorn is a dedicated public servant & a true fighter," Republican Rep. Tom Emmer tweeted. "There's no doubt he will beat cancer like he did before & continue serving the people of MN through it all."

Hagedorn's wife Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, also tweeted "I couldn't be more proud of my husband's fighting spirit, passion for America and love for his district."

"We appreciate the support & encouragement as we continue to fight cancer and fight for MN," Carnahan said.