Wichita police ID man killed in crash while fleeing police

Wichita police have identified a man who died in a crash near Park City while he was fleeing from officers.

Gabriel Christian Seim, 28, died Wednesday after his small sport utility vehicle sped away from a traffic stop and collided with a pickup truck, police said.

Before the traffic stop, officers had received a report of Seim selling drugs while armed, police spokesman Charley Davidson said. Officers who spotted Seim’s vehicle pulled him over and said he sped away when officers ordered him out the vehicle. Davidson said police found possible evidence of drugs in Seim’s car after the crash.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.