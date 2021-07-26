Slain sheriff’s detective posthumously promoted to sergeant

A Clark County, Washington, sheriff’s detective who was fatally shot Friday was promoted to honorary sergeant Monday.

“I know how much he wanted that,” Clark County Sheriff Chuck said at a news conference, recalling conversations he had with Jeremy Brown, 46, about his career ambitions at the sheriff’s office.

The Columbian reports that Brown — a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and detective with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force — was fatally shot Friday evening while conducting surveillance on a group of people at an east Vancouver apartment complex.

Atkins described Brown’s “quick smile” and how he prioritized his family, faith and friends, in addition to the job. He called Brown “a man I so admired.”

He is survived by five adult children and a wife.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a statement Monday that Brown's “life was taken tragically, and the deep loss felt by so many defies words.”

Brown had been with the regional drug task force since 2017. He previously worked as a corrections deputy and patrol deputy with the sheriff’s office. Before that, he served with the Washington State Department of Corrections and as a reserve officer with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in Montana.

He was a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1995.

All 3 suspects in the killing of the detective are in custody.

Court documents said the suspects, Misty May Raya, Abran Raya-Leon and Guillermo Raya — were under surveillance by law enforcement, including Brown.

Misty Raya, who was arrested on multiple burglary and theft charges, appeared in court Monday. Her bail is set at $1 million.

She and Abran Raya-Leon were arrested hours after the shooting that took the life of the 46-year-old detective.

Guillermo Raya was arrested in Salem on Sunday. KOIN reports he is awaiting extradition to face a first-degree murder charge in Clark County.