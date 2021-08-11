Sheriff’s officials say Kansas toddler likely died from heat

A 2-year-old child died from suspected heat illness in southeastern Kansas, sheriff’s officials there said.

Cowley County deputies and medics were called just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the southern part of the county, near Kansas' southern border, for reports of an unresponsive child, the sheriff's office said. First responders could not revive the child.

Sheriff David Falletti said early indications show the toddler died due to extreme heat. Officials have not released details of how the child or where the child was found, but Falletti said no foul play is suspected. The child's name has not been released.

Most of Kansas has been under a heat advisory all week, and the heat index in Cowley County on Tuesday reached as high as 108 degrees (42 degrees Celsius).