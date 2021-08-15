Funeral services for slain Chicago officer announced

Funeral services for the Chicago police officer who was shot to death earlier this month will be held next week, officials announced.

In a statement, the police department said a wake will be held for Officer Ella French on Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the city's South Side between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.

French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.

Two brothers, Monty and Eric Morgan, have been charged in the shooting. Monty Morgan,21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. Eric Morgan, 22, is faces a gun charge as well as obstruction of justice. Both were ordered held in jail without bail.

Prosecutors contend that Monty Morgan shot the two officers during a traffic stop and then handed the weapon to his brother, who ran away with it. Monty Morgan was shot by a third officer and both he and his brother were taken into custody a short time after the shooting.