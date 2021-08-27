National Politics

Suspect killed, Portland officer injured in shooting

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Authorities say a suspect was killed and an officer was injured during a shootout in Portland, Oregon, Friday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau says before 6:30 a.m. officers were assisting a federal agency that was serving a warrant in North Portland. KOIN reports by the time police arrived at the scene, the involved suspect was armed inside an apartment and had reportedly been threatening to shoot federal officers.

After an hour, a shot was fired through a wall and struck an officer in the leg. PPB say the injury was not minor — but the officer is expected to be alright.

More shots were fired between the suspect and another officer. Authorities say the suspect was shot and killed by a PPB officer.

Both the PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene to assist as the situation unfolded.

