Man wounded by Plano police after opening fire on officers

Police in suburban Dallas say an officer shot and wounded a man Tuesday who opened fire on officers as they tried to serve a warrant.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says that after officers entered the home, a man ran out the back. Tilley said when an officer tried to stop the man, he fired at police. An officer then returned fire, striking the man.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital.

Tilley said no officers were injured.

The shooting comes two days after officers fatally shot a man after he opened fire at Plano's police headquarters. Officials have said that earlier on Sunday, Imran Ali Rasheed had fatally shot a Lyft driver in the neighboring city of Garland. Investigators are looking into whether Rasheed, who was from Garland, was inspired by foreign terrorists.

Authorities said it was unclear why Rasheed went to the Plano police station.