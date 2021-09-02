Police ID man found shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a man shot to death and found in a grassy area under a tree.

The body of 19-year-old Johnnie Roades, of Kansas City, Kansas, was discovered Tuesday evening by a person walking in the area about two hours after neighbors had reported hearing gunshots, police said. Police said the location of the body kept it from being easily seen from the street.

Police reported they had no suspects in the case and were asking anyone with information on Roades’ death to contact detectives.

The killing was the city’s 30th homicide of the year, police said.