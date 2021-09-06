Need ID? Appointment needed in many spots starting this week

Many Secretary of State offices in suburban Chicago will require appointments this week for several services, part of a plan to reduce long lines.

The nine sites are in Schaumburg, Bridgeview, Lombard, Des Plaines, Waukegan, Naperville, Aurora, Plano and Joliet. They join seven others in Illinois already operating based on appointments for licenses and ID services.

Secretary of State Jesse White announced the changes in July.

People who need a road test, REAL IDs, driver's licenses or ID cards must have an appointment. White's office said new appointment slots will be available each day on cyberdriveillinois.com or people can call (844) 817-4649.

Seniors, people with disabilities and pregnant women can still walk in without an appointment, White said.

Larger facilities in central and downstate Illinois will move to appointments soon, but White’s office has not provided a specific date.

Some Secretary of State facilities will keep seeing people on a walk-in basis, including the downtown Chicago office inside the Thompson Center and rural sites that serve fewer people.

White’s office also plans to expand a program to let people renew their driver’s license or ID card online, by phone or by mail through February. The office previously extended all expiration dates to Jan. 1.

People who are eligible will receive letters with details. White estimates this could mean 1 million people will not need to come into an office.