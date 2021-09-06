1 shot in foot after groups clash in Olympia

A man was shot in the foot after two groups clashed in Olympia, Washington on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick told The Olympian on Sunday that people against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine requirements for state workers had gathered Saturday at the state Capitol Campus, while right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys and a group opposed to them engaged with one another around downtown. The group opposed to the Proud Boys were reportedly black-clad protesters known as anti-fascists, or Antifa.

About 3 p.m., the two groups clashed near the Intercity Transit Center, Jelcick said. Four or five gunshots were heard, and a bullet struck a man in the foot.

“Our initial investigations shows he was a prominent member of that group,” Jelcick said, referring to the Proud Boys.

Police officers monitored the groups throughout the afternoon and were nearby when the shooting happened, he said.

The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he was thought to be in stable condition, according to the police chief.