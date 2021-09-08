Ex-cop guilty of taking bribes to escort drug shipments

A former Montebello police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to accepting at least $14,000 in bribes to escort illegal drug shipments and search a law enforcement database on behalf of a gang member, prosecutors said.

Rudolph Petersen, 34, entered the plea to a federal bribery charge and could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in January, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Petersen was a police officer in the Los Angeles suburb for nearly four years. From 2018 to 2020, he solicited numerous cash bribes from a gang member, including taking $10,000 to escort a truck that Petersen believed was hauling illegally grown marijuana in order to protect it from police and robbers, authorities said.

Petersen “was armed and wearing a security guard uniform that resembled an official police uniform," the U.S. attorney's office statement said.

Petersen acknowledged escorting at least one additional drug shipment, authorities said.

Petersen also went into a law enforcement database to search for information on someone that the gang member believed to be a snitch, and also investigated whether a tracking device found on the gang member's van was placed there by state or federal investigators, authorities said.