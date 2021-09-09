National Politics

Herington police chief, assistant accused of trespassing

The Associated Press

HERINGTON, Kan.

The Herington police chief and an assistant police chief are facing misdemeanor trespassing charges after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI announced Wednesday that Chief John V. Matula, 36, was issued a summons to appear in Dickinson County District Court on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Assistant Chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, was issued a summons for alleged criminal trespass.

The KBI said the men are accused of forcing their way into a home on May 18 without a search warrant.

James Brun, an attorney from Overland Park, has been appointed as special prosecutor in the case.

