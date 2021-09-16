Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t seek reelection in 2022

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced Thursday that he won't seek reelection in 2022, underscoring the precarious political fight he faced after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Gonzalez, who was first elected to Ohio's 16th Congressional District in 2018, attributed his decision to the "current state of our politics" and a toxic environment within his own Republican Party.

"Given the political realities of the day, I know this news will come as a disappointment to those who have been involved in our efforts," he said.

In an interview with the New York Times, Gonzalez indicated that he didn't want to be part of a Republican Party that put Trump front and center.

“We’ve learned the wrong lesson as a party, but beyond that, and more importantly, it’s horribly irresponsible and destructive for the country," he told the Times.

