Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie dead at 38

The president of the Mobile City Council, two-term council member Levon Manzie, has died, the city said in a statement Monday.

Manzie, a fourth-generation minister who was seeking re-election, was 38. He had suffered from kidney ailments since his teen years but a cause of death was not revealed in a statement from relatives released by the city.

"Levon’s spiritual and political service will not be forgotten. He was truly a living servant of the people," said the family statement.

The vice president of the council, C..J. Small, called Manzie “the epitome of servant leadership.”

Manzie led balloting for his District 2 seat in the municipal election last month. He faced a former council member, William Carroll, in a runoff election set for Oct. 5. Carroll's campaign expressed sadness over Manzie's death in a message posted on Facebook.