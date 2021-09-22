National Politics

Police say man killed in shooting on Kansas City street

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

A man was shot to death early Wednesday on a Kansas City street, police there said.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area several blocks west of the Kansas City Zoo, according to a news release issued by police.

Arriving officers found a man in the front yard of a home who had been shot. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police did not immediately release the man’s name.

