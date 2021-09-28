Police ID woman killed in weekend shooting on Interstate 70

Police have identified a woman killed over the weekend in a shooting on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis that also wounded a man.

The shooting happened late Saturday night, when officers were called to an area near the I-70 Madison Street exit, police said. Arriving officers found Kala Taylor, 27, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died Sunday.

Another victim of the shooting — a 29-year-old man — was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital and was last listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Three other people at the scene of the shooting were not injured, according to police.

No arrests had been reported by early Tuesday.