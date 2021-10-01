National Politics

Former state senator joins 7th District congressional race

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A former Missouri state lawmaker is entering the race for Congress in the 7th District in 2022.

Jay Wasson announced Thursday he will seek the southwestern Missouri seat currently occupied by Republican Billy Long, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Wasson joins two state senators, Mike Moon and Eric Burlison, and physician Sam Alexander as candidates seeking the Republican nomination.

Wasson, of Christian County, served two years in the Missouri House, then eight years in the state Senate before retiring in 2019.

“There's lots that needs fixing in Washington. That's why I'm running for Congress,” Wasson said in a video announcement critical of the Biden administration's pull-out in Afghanistan, handling of immigration issue and other concerns.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Ex-governor calls for clemency for Missouri death row inmate

October 01, 2021 9:09 PM

National Politics

State accepts county’s payment for removing rebel monument

October 01, 2021 9:09 PM

Business

Police report says candidate was sideswiped in fatal crash

October 01, 2021 9:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service