Former state senator joins 7th District congressional race

A former Missouri state lawmaker is entering the race for Congress in the 7th District in 2022.

Jay Wasson announced Thursday he will seek the southwestern Missouri seat currently occupied by Republican Billy Long, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Wasson joins two state senators, Mike Moon and Eric Burlison, and physician Sam Alexander as candidates seeking the Republican nomination.

Wasson, of Christian County, served two years in the Missouri House, then eight years in the state Senate before retiring in 2019.

“There's lots that needs fixing in Washington. That's why I'm running for Congress,” Wasson said in a video announcement critical of the Biden administration's pull-out in Afghanistan, handling of immigration issue and other concerns.