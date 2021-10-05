Ex-Florida teacher sentenced to prison for child pornography

A 27-year-old Florida teacher has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for posessing child pornography, prosecutors said.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke ordered Roberto Ortiz to serve eight years of probation after his release.

Ortiz worked as a math teacher at American Senior High School between 2019 and his arrest in July 2020, prosecutors said. Investigators found Ortiz had 1,700 images and 40 videos of child porn. He had also been a teacher at Jose Marti High School in Miami and at Youth Co-Op Preparatory Charter School in Hialeah.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in April.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.