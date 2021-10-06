Woman shot by Wichita police released from hospital

A woman who was shot and wounded by police at a Wichita grocery store has been released from the hospital and taken to jail.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina was booked Tuesday on three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said two officers were dispatched Monday night to a Whole Foods store in response to reports of a woman walking in and out of the store while brandishing a gun and drinking. He said she sometimes pointed the gun at windows in the store.

When officers arrived, they saw the woman crouching down in the store entrance with a gun. Both officers gave verbal commands for her to drop the weapon, but she retreated inside the store and fired one shot at the officers, Stephens said.

Both officers returned fire, discharging six shots each and striking the woman with at least one bullet, he said.

None of the shoppers were harmed, but police say Robinson pointed her gun at several people.

Stephens said the investigation is ongoing and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.