23 dead, 8 missing, dozens homeless: How to help people affected by Alabama tornado

As authorities continue searching through debris left behind by Sunday’s tornadoes, agencies are now turning their efforts to helping those victims who have nowhere to go.
The death total of 23 held steady Tuesday morning, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a 10 a.m. CST press conference. The victims, ranging in age from 6 to 83, have all been identified and their families notified.
Seven of those victims are from a single family, related by marriage, found at two home sites on the same road, Harris said.
Only seven or eight people remain unaccounted for, Sheriff Jay Jones said. Search and rescue efforts are now concentrated in specific areas and some piles of debris have yet to be sorted through. Local fire departments and EMS workers are on hand to assist in those efforts.
Anyone who needs to report someone still unaccounted for should visit www.leecountyema.com to register that information. Storm victims can also go there to request the Red Cross replace lost medications. If they have no online access, they can call 334-749-8161.
Those wanting to volunteer with relief efforts should report to the Volunteer Reception Center in Smiths Station starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., Kathy Carson of Lee County Emergency Management said. There, they will be provided with necessary gear and instructions on how to help.
Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard is accepting donations collection and distribution center set up at 2807 Lee County Road 166. Pastor Rusty Sowell said they need no more water or clothing. They’ll accept anything from cleaning products to medical supplies. The church is online at www.providencealive.com.
Jones said families whose homes weren’t destroyed have been allowed in to begin cleanup. Authorities are in touch with the others affected, and will notify them when to come in.
The storm that hit Beauregard had a track that extended 70 miles into Georgia, Chris Darden of the National Weather Service. The other two Alabama tornadoes , one in Macon County and another in Barbour County, each has been upgarded from an EF-1 to an EF-2. The one in Macon County had a track of 29 Miles. The one in Barbour wrecked the National Weather Service equipment at the Eufaula airport.
Darden said radar at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery had a catastrophic failure two weeks ago, and residents were fortunate the Department of Defense had it up and running before these storms.
How to volunteer or donate
501 Salon Experience: The downtown Columbus salon will deliver supplies on March 10 to Eufaula, Beauregard and Jack Hughston Hospital. Those interested can drop off items at the salon, located at 1238 Broadway. They are looking for items like diapers, juice, baby formula, sunscreen, hygiene products, socks, underwear, tarps, power cords and more. Check their Facebook page for more information.
East Alabama Chamber of Commerce: The Lee County Board of Realtors has requested any spare rooms, hotel or apartment complex vacancies, or any other locations to house first responders in the area. Workers need a place to sleep, clean up and keep their suitcases. To volunteer a location, contact LCAR President Karen Turner at (334) 332-7005 or kttrealestate@yahoo.com.
AT&T: AT&T is bringing a mobile support center and mobile charging stations to Lee County Tuesday. The support center will be set up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika. Employees will provide items like water, batteries, wipes and trash bags. The charging stations can be found at Sanford Middle School, 1500 Lee Road 11, Opelika.
Those who want to help tornado victims can text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to donate $10 to the Red Cross.
If you or your organization is participating in tornado relief efforts, send all information to deputy editor Lauren Gorla (lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com) to include in this listing.
