Death toll in Alabama tornado stands at 23 as investigators make contact with the missing

The death toll from the spate of tornadoes that raked across Beauregard stands at 23, with relieved emergency officials announcing Wednesday that they believe they’ve accounted for all the missing.
“The situation now will move from search and rescue, as it should, to recovery, to assist all the individuals in this area,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, who said officials are confident that investigators had “shook hands with,” laid eyes on or had contact with family members of the half dozen or so individuals who had been reported missing. He said officials would continue working in the area, along with Smiths Station, to ensure that no one was overlooked.
“I can not express in words how pleased we were to account for the individuals on that list,” Jones said.
At least one missing person is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at a Columbus, Georgia hospital. The man had been admitted under a different name, making it more difficult for rescue teams to identify him, Jones said.
The bit of good news came as recovery crews labored to remove debris and as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey prepares to tour the hardest hit area.
Two corporations have offered to pay the funeral expenses for all 23 victims and Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said he got a call from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians which offered $50,000 for funeral expenses. The East Alabama Medical Center Foundation has offered to handle the money and disburse it to the families.
Harris said his team would remain on “standby mode” in case any more deaths are discovered, but said “it’s not likely.” At least four individuals remain at hospitals in critical condition. Jones said he was able to visit with Sgt. Robert Burroughs, a state trooper with the Opelika Highway Patrol Post, who was injured when the tornado struck his home.
“He’s pretty banged up, but he’s going to make it and his family is doing well,” he said of Burroughs.
